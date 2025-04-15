Bank of Montreal Can Sells 31,995 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,995 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in American Financial Group by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFG opened at $128.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.40 and a 200 day moving average of $132.87. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.73 and a 52-week high of $150.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.59.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Joseph purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.00 per share, with a total value of $363,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,717. This represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $144.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

