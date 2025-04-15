Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 5,840 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNL. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 363.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Global Net Lease by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,629,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,951,130.35. The trade was a 10.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Global Net Lease Cuts Dividend

NYSE:GNL opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities upgraded Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

