Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143,644 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Graco were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Graco by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Graco by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.10. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $92.86.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $85.00 price objective on Graco in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GGG

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.