XTX Topco Ltd Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 111.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $172,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,125,304.77. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,498. This represents a 11.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,236 shares of company stock valued at $31,222,390. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra Price Performance

NYSE:PEN opened at $270.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 796.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $310.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.75.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $315.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PEN. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Penumbra from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.80.

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

