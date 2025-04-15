XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,487 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 30.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 234.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 436,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,814,000 after buying an additional 305,921 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $110.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.13. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.82. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.09 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total transaction of $1,603,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,355,819.70. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

