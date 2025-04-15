XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 34,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 64,953 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 77,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,795,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.30. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $53.13.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $222,662.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at $149,445.18. This represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cognex from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

