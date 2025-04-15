XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,198,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,587,000 after buying an additional 55,584 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,517,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,666,000 after acquiring an additional 195,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2,322.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,183,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $43,967,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,774.72. This represents a 10.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $52.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.13%.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

