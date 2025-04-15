Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $756,000 Holdings in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exagen were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exagen by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exagen by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Exagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

XGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Exagen from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Exagen in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Exagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $82.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

