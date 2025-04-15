Kennedy Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 190,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $943.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,750. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 323,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,716.35. The trade was a 7.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $951,750 in the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

