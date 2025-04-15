Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 1,215 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,327,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,785,000 after acquiring an additional 290,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in California Resources by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 229,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in California Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,345,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $484,953,000 after purchasing an additional 225,620 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $10,014,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 152,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on California Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James N. Chapman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,601.90. The trade was a 4.83 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

California Resources Price Performance

NYSE:CRC opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $60.41. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.36 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. California Resources’s payout ratio is 37.71%.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

