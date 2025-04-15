Kennedy Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,918 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMBC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas Bagby sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $413,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,680. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.13. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $574.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 17.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.