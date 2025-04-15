Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,955,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,814,000 after buying an additional 218,688 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 398.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,497,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $216,223,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,438,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,897,000 after buying an additional 687,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,021,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,855,000 after buying an additional 371,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $101.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.69 and a 12 month high of $127.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

