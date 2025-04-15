Kennedy Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSBK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,897 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 141.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 52.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,643 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $227.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.59.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 22.88%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

