Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ProPetro by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,527,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after buying an additional 556,747 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth $2,937,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,236,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,193,000 after purchasing an additional 262,202 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 931,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 212,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $1,889,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Price Performance

ProPetro stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $11.17. The company has a market cap of $536.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PUMP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ProPetro from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

