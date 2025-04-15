Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,819,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,858,000 after buying an additional 3,818,025 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Trex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,834,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,873,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,766,000 after purchasing an additional 35,039 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,414,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,250,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,289,000 after purchasing an additional 347,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $87,869.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,505.40. This represents a 45.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $94.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.54 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Trex from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

Get Our Latest Report on Trex

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.