25,707 Shares in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,707 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pathward Financial by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASH opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.15 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.27 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 21.91%. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 2.92%.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

