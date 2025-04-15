Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 14,806 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,806 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in OneMain were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in OneMain by 395.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,249,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,936,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,835,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,604 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in OneMain by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,885,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $46,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,960.79. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

OneMain Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $58.90.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.11%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

