LSV Asset Management Acquires Shares of 25,800 Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRNT. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

In related news, Director Stephen J. Gold sold 2,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $44,096.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,473 shares in the company, valued at $457,561.11. The trade was a 8.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on Verint Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Verint Systems

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNT opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). Verint Systems had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Verint Systems

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.