LSV Asset Management Has $974,000 Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,639,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,864,000 after buying an additional 326,630 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,271,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 114,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 19,654 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 589,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 94,490 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 532,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $439.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $12.83.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.40 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 49.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

