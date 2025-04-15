FIL Ltd Lowers Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

FIL Ltd decreased its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,525 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,081.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,681.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE COLD opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $30.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -270.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

