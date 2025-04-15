Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 8,300 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 227,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OWL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,206,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,943,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 566,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 30,843 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,595,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,856,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

OWL opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 101.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on OWL. Citigroup decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cfra Research raised Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blue Owl Capital

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.