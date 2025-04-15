CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Position Lowered by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,187,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,061,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,897,000 after buying an additional 362,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,591,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,425,000 after buying an additional 282,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,168,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,577,000 after buying an additional 235,805 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarMax from $103.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.73.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,053,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,448 shares in the company, valued at $765,288. The trade was a 57.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,199.66. This trade represents a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,699. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax Stock Down 1.3 %

CarMax stock opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.23 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.10.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

