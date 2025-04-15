Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,320,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,016,000 after purchasing an additional 891,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $143,475,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 281,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,764,000 after purchasing an additional 87,323 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 213,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,533,000 after purchasing an additional 63,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,162. This represents a 14.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $195.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.53. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.12 and a 1 year high of $230.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Assurant from $230.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.17.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Further Reading

