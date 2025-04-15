Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 3,350 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of Z. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Zillow Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $4,299,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,790,167.54. This trade represents a 38.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $209,312.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,460,924.24. This represents a 1.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,478. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Z has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.71.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Z stock opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

