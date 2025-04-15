Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Position Lowered by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,023,000 after purchasing an additional 949,407 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $4,734,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $11,209,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.67. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.93 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.89%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,300. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

