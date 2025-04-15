Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 590 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AECOM were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,933,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of AECOM by 324.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 21,419 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Trading Up 0.6 %

ACM stock opened at $94.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on AECOM

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.