TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,808,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,793,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,864 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,749,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,784,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,309,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after purchasing an additional 773,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $279,178.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,004,301.76. The trade was a 8.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $252,660.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,472.10. The trade was a 57.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,665 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

NYSE:FTI opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.11.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

