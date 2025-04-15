SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,230,000 after buying an additional 3,662,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $988,950,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,425 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $750,572,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,742,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW opened at $144.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.58 and a beta of 1.13. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.40.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $52,087.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,968.75. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $22,427,283.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,418,276.25. This represents a 39.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 491,589 shares of company stock worth $82,405,796 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.51.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

