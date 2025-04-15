Keystone Financial Group Invests $230,000 in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,936.8% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.59. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $47.63.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

