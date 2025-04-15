SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,301,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565,226 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,061,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,217,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840,961 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,227,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,509,000 after buying an additional 4,118,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,004,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,650 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

