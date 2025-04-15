SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,578 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,858,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 451.0% in the fourth quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 65,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 53,418 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 113,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 27,638 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SPLG opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.