Keystone Financial Group Buys New Position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $7,484,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in The India Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The India Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in The India Fund by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The India Fund by 21,522.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFN opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The India Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43.

The India Fund Cuts Dividend

The India Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

