Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Lowers Stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter.

BATS SHYD opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $23.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0521 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

