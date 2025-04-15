Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 3,839 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TAP shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.90 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.39.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

NYSE:TAP opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.19. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $66.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

