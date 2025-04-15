Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Shares Acquired by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Family Office Research LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $623,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 723,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,290,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTNQ opened at $67.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.93. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.14 and a 1 year high of $77.83.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.