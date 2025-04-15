Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Acquires New Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB opened at $69.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day moving average is $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut W. R. Berkley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.59.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

