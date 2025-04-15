Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Purchases 674 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in DaVita were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in DaVita by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,716,000 after purchasing an additional 275,284 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in DaVita by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 446,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,726,000 after buying an additional 240,126 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in DaVita by 256.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 162,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,301,000 after buying an additional 116,758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DaVita by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,846,000 after acquiring an additional 92,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of DaVita by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,430,000 after acquiring an additional 84,375 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE DVA opened at $150.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.64 and a 12-month high of $179.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.51.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price objective on DaVita in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

