LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CNB Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 72,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCNE shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CNB Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $439.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.53. CNB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. CNB Financial had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

