LSV Asset Management Sells 6,800 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Genesco were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Genesco by 124.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 139,485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 276,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 55,977 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,475,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Stock Performance

NYSE:GCO opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. Genesco Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.05). Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $745.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Genesco

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,097,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,758,430.50. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort acquired 10,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,524.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at $613,201.68. The trade was a 69.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

