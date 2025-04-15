Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 136,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,392,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,732,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,345,000 after acquiring an additional 602,401 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Core Scientific by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 45,189 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

In other Core Scientific news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan sold 369,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $6,004,122.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,042,798.32. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 25,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $410,498.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,023,423 shares in the company, valued at $32,860,389.52. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,041 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,352 over the last 90 days. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

Core Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CORZ opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 6.80. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $18.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $94.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Scientific Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

