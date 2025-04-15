Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,104 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Ituran Location and Control from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.19. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $664.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.81 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 28.31%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 73.80%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

