LSV Asset Management Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,916,000. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 149,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter.
Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $225.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.25 and its 200-day moving average is $250.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $312.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABG
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Asbury Automotive Group news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $361,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,510.08. This represents a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Asbury Automotive Group Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Asbury Automotive Group
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.