LSV Asset Management Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,916,000. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 149,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $225.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.25 and its 200-day moving average is $250.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $312.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABG. Craig Hallum downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $361,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,510.08. This represents a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

