SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,259 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 7,106.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,652,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,081 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,135,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,382,000 after purchasing an additional 259,888 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,561,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 650,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,035,000 after buying an additional 53,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,033,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $83.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average is $70.85.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

