NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $672,224,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,865,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $803,432,000 after acquiring an additional 824,317 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,172.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 555,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $115,396,000 after purchasing an additional 511,553 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,086,294 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $849,336,000 after purchasing an additional 500,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,339,344 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $901,933,000 after purchasing an additional 402,672 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $170.54 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $148.09 and a one year high of $296.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Arete Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

Insider Activity

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.