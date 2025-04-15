GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Stock Position Lifted by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEV. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. New Street Research set a $380.00 price target on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.84.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $321.84 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $128.25 and a one year high of $447.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion and a PE ratio of 57.88.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

