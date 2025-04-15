Keystone Financial Group Buys Shares of 4,955 Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLPA opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.64. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $45.09 and a 1 year high of $54.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.94.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.