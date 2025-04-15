SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,745 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.28.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $127.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.35. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $140.55. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

