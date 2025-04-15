Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC) Stock Position Trimmed by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group decreased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BTC opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

