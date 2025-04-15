Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 40,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $69.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.76. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $95.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $663,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,450.86. The trade was a 16.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $438,574.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,628.24. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,353 shares of company stock worth $5,197,442. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

