Synovus Financial Corp Sells 38 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3,821.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,892,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716,244 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6,270.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,679,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,968 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 603,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,881,000 after purchasing an additional 152,260 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 495,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,630,000 after buying an additional 26,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 319,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,854,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $305.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $273.60 and a 12-month high of $350.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.15.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

